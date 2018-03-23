Man In Custody After Chase, Officer-Involved Shooting In SE OKC

A man is in custody after leading police on a high-speed chase on the southeast side of OKC around 3:30 Friday morning in a stolen F-250.

A man is in custody after leading police on a high-speed chase on the southeast side of OKC around 3:30 Friday morning in a stolen F-250.

Officers said they first spotted the stolen truck on Interstate 240, and speeds reached around 100 miles per hour.

Later, near I-35 and the 25th Street bridge, witnesses said they saw the suspect ramming the stolen truck into an Oklahoma City Police cruiser multiple times.

The officer inside the cruiser said he grabbed his gun and fired multiple rounds at the suspect, identified as 54-year-old George Hanna.

Read Also: Police: Shots Fired During Chase In SE OKC

Shots went through the windshield, but Hanna wasn’t hit. Then, he sped off again.

“Very fortunate it was early in the morning when this incident took place. There were not a lot of people coming to work already,” said Oklahoma City Police Captain Bo Matthews.

Troopers from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol joined the chase and clipped Hanna’s car in a pit maneuver near 62nd Street.

Now that Hanna is in custody, News 9 has learned he has a lengthy criminal history.

Hanna started popping up on the Department of Corrections radar as early as 1997. Records show, he was convicted of burglary in Woodward County and he was released in 2012.

That same year, Hanna pleaded guilty to burglary in Sequoyah County, to possessing a stolen vehicle in Seminole County, to burglary in Cleveland County, to drug charges and eluding police in Oklahoma County.

Hanna was locked up again, and then released in February of 2017.

Fast forward to Friday, March 23, 2018, officers said he showed deadly force.

“A lot of people, when they are committing a felony crime, they are going to have actions, that are not the type of actions we want to see. They are going to put other people in danger, including citizens and our officers,” said Capt. Matthews.

Hanna was taken to the hospital to get checked out, but no one else was injured in the chase.

The officer, who was identified as Sgt. Joshua Castlebury, who fired at the suspect has been placed on paid administrative leave. Castlebury was a veteran of the department of more than nine years.