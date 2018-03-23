Video: Crawfish Final Moments Going Viral - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Video: Crawfish Final Moments Going Viral

A video in which a crawfish "appears" to be drinking a beer and smoking a cigarette has gone viral.

During a crawfish boil, Twitter user @v1nc3ntc shared this video:

The crawfish is seen hanging from the side of a beer can and lifting a cigarette to its face.

The video has over 70,000 likes and has been viewed on Twitter more than six million times.  

