OEA Unveils $905.7 Million Plan To Avoid Teacher Walkout

OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma Education Association held a news conference this morning to talk about education funding measures in the legislature and a proposal they want passed.

Earlier this month, the OEA set a deadline of April 1st for lawmakers to fund education and pay raises. Their proposal includes a $905.7 million plan for teacher raises to avert walkout. Includes increases in GPT, tobacco and fuel taxes and income tax reform.

The organization says so far, the legislature hasn't produced a revenue package that would adequately fund an $812 million investment in the first year of the "Together We’re Stronger" plan presented by OEA.

They say with very little movement from the legislature, the OEA will unveil its revenue package proposal.

