OEA To Unveil Plan To Prevent Teacher Walkout

OKLAHOMA CITY -

We are now just 10 days away from the planned statewide teacher walkout.

OEA President Alicia Priest announced over Facebook a new plan will try and make up for the in 28 percent in cuts to classrooms she said were brought about by legislators.

As of Wednesday, more than 100 school districts across the state have passed resolutions supporting teacher and support staff taking action for increased funding and pay, according to OEA.

"For over a week, we have told everyone and the politicians that if they couldn't come up with a plan, we would. That time has come," Priest said.

Union leaders are giving legislators until April 1 to approve a package that covers $10,000 raises for teachers over three years and a $200 million funding increase to schools.

Priest says as part of one plan OEA would accept $6,000 in raises.

Next week, legislators have three day week due to the Easter Holiday.

A news conference announcing the plan is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday at the Capitol.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
