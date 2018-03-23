Warm, Windy Friday For OKC Metro

It’s a warm and windy Friday! Temperatures stayed mild overnight with a breezy south wind.

We’ll start out in the upper 50s. We will have a few clouds during the morning and should be partly sunny by lunchtime.

Into the afternoon, wind gusts could push 30 to 40 mph. More clouds will develop especially in eastern Oklahoma. Highs range from mid-70s to 80s in the west. Oklahoma City will see a high near 80.

Expect a cold front to pass overnight and shifts our winds into Saturday. Saturday is quiet with partly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid-70s.

Changes arrive Sunday. Chances of showers and storms develop, low severe threat. Isolated severe storms could produce winds to 65 mph and small hail.

Active pattern starts Sunday and continues most of next week.