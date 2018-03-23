Police: Shots Fired During Chase In SE OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Police: Shots Fired During Chase In SE OKC

By LeighAnne Manwarren, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Shots were fired at a chase suspect overnight Friday in southeast Oklahoma City, police said. 

The chase started as a traffic stop when a white pickup refused to pull over near Interstate 40 and Eastern Avenue. Officers realized during the chase the vehicle was reportedly stolen. 

While crossing the bridge on SE 25 and Interstate 35, the driver rammed the pickup into an officer's cruiser. The officer fired multiple shots at the vehicle.

The chase ended when one a trooper hit the pickup near SE 62 and I-35, causing the pickup to spin out. 

The driver, who was identified as George Dewayne Hanna, 54, was taken into custody and was checked out by medical professionals. He was not hit by any gunfire.

The officer, who was identified as Sgt. Joshua Castlebury, who fired at the suspect has been placed on paid administrative leave. Castlebury was a veteran of the department of more than nine years.

SE 25 will be closed for several hours due to the officer-involved shooting investigation, but I-35 will remain open during the morning commute.

Hanna has been taken to the Oklahoma County jail. 

