Authorities Searching For Mangum Inmate Escapee

The Mangum Police Department is searching for an inmate who escaped from the Mangum Golf Course Thursday.

According to police, Teddy J. Ely stole a 4-wheeler and took off from the golf course Thursday afternoon. Ely then stopped by a farmhouse, and stole a 1990 orange Chevy pickup truck.

Police believe Ely is headed West on Highway 9 toward Wellington, Oklahoma. However, there also have been reports of him still being in Mangum.

Ely is described as a white male with red hair and blue eyes. He stands at 6’00” tall and has a large tattoo on the front of his neck. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and grey pants.

Mangum PD says several agencies are helping in the search. If you see Ely, you’re asked to not approach him and to call your local authorities immediately.