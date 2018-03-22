Authorities Searching For Mangum Inmate Escapee - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Authorities Searching For Mangum Inmate Escapee

Posted: Updated:
By Briauna Brown, News9.com
Connect
Mangum Police are searching for inmate escapee Teddy J. Ely. Mangum Police are searching for inmate escapee Teddy J. Ely.
MANGUM, Oklahoma -

The Mangum Police Department is searching for an inmate who escaped from the Mangum Golf Course Thursday.

According to police, Teddy J. Ely stole a 4-wheeler and took off from the golf course Thursday afternoon. Ely then stopped by a farmhouse, and stole a 1990 orange Chevy pickup truck.

Police believe Ely is headed West on Highway 9 toward Wellington, Oklahoma. However, there also have been reports of him still being in Mangum.

Ely is described as a white male with red hair and blue eyes. He stands at 6’00” tall and has a large tattoo on the front of his neck. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and grey pants.

Mangum PD says several agencies are helping in the search. If you see Ely, you’re asked to not approach him and to call your local authorities immediately.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.