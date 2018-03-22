Man Arrested After Exposing Himself In Downtown OKC

A man pulled down his pants and rushed toward a female victim in downtown Oklahoma City.

A man pulled down his pants and rushed toward a female victim in downtown Oklahoma City. He's locked up now, but police say it was certainly a scare for those involved.

Dashawn Lewis, 27, approached the woman while she was stopped at a red light near Robert S. Kerr Avenue on Hudson Avenue, according to officers.

“The victim says she hurried up and locked the door and that's when the suspect came over to the driver side, exposed himself and pressed his private parts against the window,” said Officer Megan Morgan of the Oklahoma City Police Department.

This incident happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 21. The woman took off and soon after, officers rushed to the scene.

“I'm shocked why somebody would do that around downtown,” said Madera Holstein, who lives in the area. “He wanted attention, he wanted everyone to see his business.”

The search led officers to the public library. A security guard reportedly told them a man wearing a maroon hoodie, headphones and matching Lewis' description, came in a few minutes before they arrived.

That security guard told police that Lewis might be on the second floor.

“Officers located a male in the area that matched the description. They brought him back to the area the victim was in. She was able to positively identify him,” Officer Morgan said.

Lewis is homeless, according to investigators. Right now, there's no evidence that he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Officers said the victim and suspect in this case are complete strangers.

Lewis is being held on complaints of indecent exposure and public indecency.