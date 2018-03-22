Fire Danger Friday Gives Way To Storm Chances Sunday

It will feel fantastic outside, but the wildfire danger worsens for Friday across Oklahoma.
There is relief on deck, however, according to News 9 meteorologists. Our next storm system is moving onto the West Coast.
Temperatures reached the upper 70s Thursday with a breezy south wind between 20 and 30 mph. Lows will dip into the 50s Thursday night before the mercury climbs to the mid-80s in some places Friday.
The fire threat zone will be moderate to high in central Oklahoma on Friday.
Storm chances return on Sunday with a low threat of severe storms for central and south-central parts of the state. Thunderstorms are most likely across eastern Oklahoma.
Join meteorologist Cassie Heiter after basketball tonight on News 9 for her full 9-day forecast.
