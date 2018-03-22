Homes, Buildings Threatened As Wildfire Rages In Grady County

Crews from multiple departments are responding to the scene of a large grass fire that has burned homes and buildings in rural Grady County, Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters were called out to the scene south of Bridge Creek and west of Blanchard, near County Road 1250 and the H.E. Bailey Turnpike Norman Spur in Grady County. Authorities have shut down the Norman Spur in both directions due to heavy smoke on the turnpike.

The fire has burned approximately 60 acres of land, so far. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Homes, vehicles and outbuildings are burning, with more in the path. Wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour are fueling the fire and making things more difficult on crews.

Firefighters from Blanchard, Bridge Creek, Tuttle and various smaller departments and volunteer units have responded. OHP and Grady County Sheriff's deputies are working traffic control.

This is a developing story.

