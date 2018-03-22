Several Mobile Homes Destroyed By Fire Near Yukon

Firefighters were called early Thursday to a structure fire that ended up including multiple mobile homes.

For the most part, all that's left now near NW 10 and Cemetery Road are some smoldering ashes and a pile of rubble.

When firefighters arrived just before 1 a.m., flames were shooting from seven mobile homes which were all adjacent to each other.

"When we got on the scene, the five of them were totally burned up with the walls collapsed and the other two were well-involved," Oklahoma City fire Battalion Chief Mike Kelley said.

Firefighters told News 9 the mobile homes did not appear to be occupied and were not secured. They were destroyed in a matter of minutes.

"Mobile homes typically burn up pretty quick just because of their lightweight construction. They're not near as substantial as a brick and mortar home," he said.

Officials said there was about $70,000 worth of damage and the structures were a total loss.