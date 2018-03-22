Several Mobile Homes Destroyed By Fire Near Yukon - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Several Mobile Homes Destroyed By Fire Near Yukon

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Firefighters were called early Thursday to a structure fire that ended up including multiple mobile homes.

For the most part, all that's left now near NW 10 and Cemetery Road are some smoldering ashes and a pile of rubble. 

When firefighters arrived just before 1 a.m., flames were shooting from seven mobile homes which were all adjacent to each other. 

"When we got on the scene, the five of them were totally burned up with the walls collapsed and the other two were well-involved," Oklahoma City fire Battalion Chief Mike Kelley said.

Firefighters told News 9 the mobile homes did not appear to be occupied and were not secured. They were destroyed in a matter of minutes. 

"Mobile homes typically burn up pretty quick just because of their lightweight construction. They're not near as substantial as a brick and mortar home," he said.

Officials said there was about $70,000 worth of damage and the structures were a total loss.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.