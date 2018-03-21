Hollingsworth Leads W Kentucky Past Okla St, Into NIT Semis

Dunk City comes to Stillwater tonight for a first-round NIT matchup with the Cowboys.More >>
Dunk City comes to Stillwater tonight for a first-round NIT matchup with the Cowboys.More >>
Malik Newman carried Kansas in the first half, scoring 20 of his career-high 30 points in the opening frame and the Jayhawks wore down Oklahoma State in the second half, winning 82-68 in the Big 12 quarterfinals.More >>
Malik Newman carried Kansas in the first half, scoring 20 of his career-high 30 points in the opening frame and the Jayhawks wore down Oklahoma State in the second half, winning 82-68 in the Big 12 quarterfinals.More >>
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
Freshman Taveion Hollingsworth matched his career high with 30 points and Western Kentucky advanced to the final four of the NIT for the first time since 1948 with a 92-84 victory over Oklahoma State on Wednesday night.More >>
Freshman Taveion Hollingsworth matched his career high with 30 points and Western Kentucky advanced to the final four of the NIT for the first time since 1948 with a 92-84 victory over Oklahoma State on Wednesday night.More >>
TU softball will host top 25 ranked Cowgirls before a sold out crowd.More >>
TU softball will host top 25 ranked Cowgirls before a sold out crowd.More >>
Marcus Morris made a 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left and the Boston Celtics stunned the Oklahoma City Thunder 100-99 on Tuesday night.More >>
Marcus Morris made a 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left and the Boston Celtics stunned the Oklahoma City Thunder 100-99 on Tuesday night.More >>
OU freshman basketball player Trae Young has played his last college game. Young has decided to enter the NBA draft.More >>
OU freshman basketball player Trae Young has played his last college game. Young has decided to enter the NBA draft.More >>