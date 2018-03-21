Wildfire Worries On The Rise As Winds Pick Up Next Couple Of Days

The thermometer is headed up, and so is our fire threat.
Central Oklahoma will see a moderate-to-high wildfire danger on Thursday and Friday, according to News 9 meteorologists. Wind gusts pick up Thursday, and it will be really windy on Friday.
The highest wildfire danger will be for western Oklahoma.
Lows tonight will drop to the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs Thursday will be in the lower-to-upper 70s.
Highs Friday could climb into the lower 80s in some spots.
Temperatures in the 70s are plentiful across the 9-day forecast with a temperature of 75 for Saturday under partly cloudy skies.
