OnCue Donates More Than $40,000 To Local Food Banks

OnCue donated $40,739.27 in non-perishable items to local food banks and other high-impact community organizations within their operating area.

"There is a great need within our communities. We had an opportunity to meet a small part of those needs and are honored to be able to give back," said Laura Aufleger, OnCue. "It is important for us to support the local communities where we operate."

The largest recipient was the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, which received over $25,000 in items. According to the nonprofit, one in four children in Oklahoma has inconsistent access to healthy food.

"Even knowing there is one hungry kid is too many. We are so grateful to have partnerships with great organizations like the Regional Food Bank to help combat these statistics."

In OnCue’s hometown of Stillwater, donations benefited the Stillwater Area United Way and the Stillwater Public School’s Pioneer Pantry. A large number of personal care items went directly to the Pioneer Pantry, which provides Stillwater Public Schools children access to basic hygiene items like toothbrushes and deodorant. These are some of the things that keep some students at home instead of in the classroom. Their goal is to eliminate barriers so all kids can get an education.

"We are so thankful for the generous donations from OnCue," said Kira Frisby with the Pioneer Pantry. "The items donated will benefit countless Stillwater Public School students. Thank you for supporting SPS Pioneer Pantry!"