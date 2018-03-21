OU Instructor Charged With Second-Degree Rape - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OU Instructor Charged With Second-Degree Rape

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Kyle Podrecca is a French language instructor at OU. Kyle Podrecca is a French language instructor at OU.
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

An instructor at the University of Oklahoma has been charged for engaging in a sexual relationship with a teenage boy.

According to court documents, French language instructor Kyle Podrecca, 27, is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old boy, he first met while he was working as a permanent substitute teacher at Westmoore High School.

Norman Police began investigating back in early February 2018, when the mother of the teen said she was told by school officials of a rumored relationship her son was having with the former teacher.

When investigators interviewed the teen, they say he told them he first started “seeing” Podrecca back in April 2017, and that their relationship was sexual. The teen admitted to police that he and Podrecca had sex at his home in Norman, and said that the they were having sex even while Podrecca was a substitute at Westmoore.

Podrecca reportedly turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday. He is facing two charges of second-degree rape. No word yet on if he remains in jail or if he has bonded out.

A spokesperson for the University of Oklahoma issued the following statement regarding this incident:

The university has been made aware of the allegations. The instructor has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

A spokesperson for Moore Public Schools also issued a statement on the incident:

Mr. Podrecca is no longer a substitute teacher for us and hasn’t been since last year.  Also, he’s been charged and did turn himself in on the rape II charges yesterday.  Since these incidents occurred off campus with a former substitute we will defer to the police department for any interviews.  I’ve attached our district’s statement regarding Mr. Podrecca.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
