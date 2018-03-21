OU Instructor Charged With Second-Degree Rape

An instructor at the University of Oklahoma has been charged for engaging in a sexual relationship with a teenage boy.More >>
An instructor at the University of Oklahoma has been charged for engaging in a sexual relationship with a teenage boy.More >>
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt spent more than $120,000 in taxpayer funds last summer for a trip to Italy that included a meeting of G-7 ministers and a private tour of the Vatican.More >>
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt spent more than $120,000 in taxpayer funds last summer for a trip to Italy that included a meeting of G-7 ministers and a private tour of the Vatican.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!
Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!