Firefighters Battle Commercial Fire In NW OKC

A commercial fire was reported Wednesday morning in northwest Oklahoma City.

The fire was reported after 7:15 a.m. near NW 12 and Youngs Boulevard.

The fire is inside a vacant building that is under construction.

Fire officials said homeless people tend to stay in the building, and they have had reports of one person still inside the building.

When firefighters searched the room with the reported person in it, they said they did not find anyone in the room.

