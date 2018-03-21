Only On 9: Victim Says Apartment Holds Her Responsible For Damages

A metro apartment complex is holding a former tenant responsible for damages that happened during a violent attack on her.

She was raped and beaten, and her husband shot five times. Now, the victim said the apartment refuses to return her deposit.

"They tell me there's a bullet hole in the wall, a hole in the ceiling from the detectives trying to find a bullet, and they tell me we're taking that from your deposit," she told News 9.

The victim said following the attack, Lakeside Village Apartments showed no care or concern to her or her family.

"When the detective showed up, I know the manager of the complex told them this is bad publicity," she said.

Too shaken to return home to where she was raped, and with just two months left on her lease, the victim said she asked the manager to let her out.

After several phone calls, text messages and an eviction notice that was later retracted, the victim said the apartment complied.

However, she said they're refusing to provide her anything in writing or her deposit, telling her she's responsible for the damage seen in these photos.