Marcus Morris' 3 Lifts Celtics Over Thunder, 100-99

Marcus Morris made a 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left and the Boston Celtics stunned the Oklahoma City Thunder 100-99 on Tuesday night.More >>
Marcus Morris made a 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left and the Boston Celtics stunned the Oklahoma City Thunder 100-99 on Tuesday night.More >>
Russell Westbrook had 37 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds for his fifth straight triple-double, Steven Adams scored 25 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Raptors 132-125 on Sunday, snapping Toronto's winning streak at 11.More >>
Russell Westbrook had 37 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds for his fifth straight triple-double, Steven Adams scored 25 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Raptors 132-125 on Sunday, snapping Toronto's winning streak at 11.More >>
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
Marcus Morris made a 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left and the Boston Celtics stunned the Oklahoma City Thunder 100-99 on Tuesday night.More >>
Marcus Morris made a 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left and the Boston Celtics stunned the Oklahoma City Thunder 100-99 on Tuesday night.More >>
OU freshman basketball player Trae Young has played his last college game. Young has decided to enter the NBA draft.More >>
OU freshman basketball player Trae Young has played his last college game. Young has decided to enter the NBA draft.More >>
Victoria Vivians scored 23 points, Teaira McCowan added 21 points and 18 rebounds and Mississippi State earned a hard-fought 71-56 win over Oklahoma State in the second round of the women's NCAA Tournament on Monday night.More >>
Victoria Vivians scored 23 points, Teaira McCowan added 21 points and 18 rebounds and Mississippi State earned a hard-fought 71-56 win over Oklahoma State in the second round of the women's NCAA Tournament on Monday night.More >>
TPS will continue sporting events for seniors, but junior varsity and below will be eliminated if the teacher walkout occurs.More >>
TPS will continue sporting events for seniors, but junior varsity and below will be eliminated if the teacher walkout occurs.More >>