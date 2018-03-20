Silver Alert Issued For 74-Year-Old Norman Woman

Norman Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing 74-year-old woman, Tuesday evening.

Authorities say Margaret Maynard was last seen near E. Robinson Street and N. Porter Avenue around 3:30 p.m. She is described as a white female, with a proven medical or physical disability. Police say Maynard was seen inside a clinic and was found to be confused and did not know where she was. She was released from the clinic and is believed to be driving back to her home in Purcell.

Maynard could be driving a red 2006 Honda, with Oklahoma license plate DYZ161.

Police state Maynard never arrived back at her residence.

Norman Police believe Maynard may be in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.