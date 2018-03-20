Seasonable Start For Spring In Oklahoma - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Seasonable Start For Spring In Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
By Ryan Welton, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A seasonable start to spring for Oklahoma will make way to warmer temperatures and an increasing fire danger.

News 9 meteorologists said that temperatures reached the lower 50s to lower 60s on Tuesday with northwest winds between 10 to 20 mph. That storm that dropped a bit of rain on Oklahoma on Sunday night is still causing severe weather on the East Coast.

Over the next couple of days, we'll warm up: To the upper 60s for Wednesday and low-to-upper 70s for Thursday. We'll start to see a high fire threat especially west of Interstate 35.

We could still be on the cusp of 80 for Friday, but right now the forecast calls for partly cloudy and a high of 78.

We'll take it!

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.