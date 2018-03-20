Seasonable Start For Spring In Oklahoma

A seasonable start to spring for Oklahoma will make way to warmer temperatures and an increasing fire danger.

News 9 meteorologists said that temperatures reached the lower 50s to lower 60s on Tuesday with northwest winds between 10 to 20 mph. That storm that dropped a bit of rain on Oklahoma on Sunday night is still causing severe weather on the East Coast.

Over the next couple of days, we'll warm up: To the upper 60s for Wednesday and low-to-upper 70s for Thursday. We'll start to see a high fire threat especially west of Interstate 35.

We could still be on the cusp of 80 for Friday, but right now the forecast calls for partly cloudy and a high of 78.

We'll take it!