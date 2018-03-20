Oklahoma Walkout Facebook Page Gaining Momentum

The Oklahoma Walkout Facebook page was created by Stillwater Jr. High Teacher Alberto Morejon and now is nearing 70,000 members.

There are now 13 days until a possible teacher walkout.

In early March, the movement grew from some rumblings on social media about plans to shut down schools across the state. That, was partially in thanks to the Oklahoma Walkout Facebook page. The page was created by Stillwater Jr. High Teacher Alberto Morejon and now is nearing 70,000 members.

Morejon will likely spend most of his spring break in front of his OSU orange laptop posting walkout updates, corresponding with Oklahoma superintendents, and responding to messages from across the country.

“I can’t tell you how many West Virginia teachers have messaged me saying, you know, keep going you guys can do it, we support you. I’ve had Arizona teachers asking me for advice.”

Alberto is an 8th grade teacher. At 25 years old, he's in his 3rd year as a teacher. His wife is also a teacher.

“If we move three hours south we’re getting a $45,000 raise between the both of us.”

But he wants to stay in Oklahoma. So, one night in early March while watching coverage of the West Virginia Teacher's strike, he sat down and created the Oklahoma Teacher Walkout page.

“I figured why not be the guy who makes the group and gets the conversation going and kind of be a place where people could go and get updates,” said Morejon.

He launched the site at 6 p.m., and by the time he went to bed it had 17,000 people. Since then, it has grown exponentially in numbers and influence.

Lawmakers and administrators follow his updates and polls. Even State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister is a frequent poster.

“I want it to be a place where people can get trusted information, it’s not going to be overexaggerated.”