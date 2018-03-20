1 Dead, 1 Critical After Head-on Collision In Seminole County

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that one man has died following a head-on car collision in Seminole County, Tuesday.

Troopers say the accident occurred just before 8:30 a.m. on Oklahoma State Highway 3, two miles north of Seminole.

Brian Gentry, 34, was driving northbound on the highway when he veered off center into southbound traffic, striking the vehicle of Byron Cole, 57, head on, according to the incident report.

Cole was trapped inside of his vehicle for over an hour before he was freed by Seminole firefighters. Cole died at the scene. Gentry was flown to OU Medical Center in critical condition.

The cause of the collision is under further investigation.