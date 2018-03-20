Upset Over Food, Man Attacks Metro Cooks With Ax Handle

Orlando Portwood was arrested after attacking two metro cooks with an ax handle.

Carrying an ax handle into the Han-D-Sak convenience store, Orlando Portwood was arrested Friday night, accused of charging towards two cooks.

Officers said he had a problem with his order.

Witnesses told police Portwood already had the weapon, but the blade had been removed.

“What happened, a man walked in there and had purchased some food that was made there. He was unhappy with the food he received, and took an ax handle and went in there and tried to assault not one, but two employees,” MSGT. Gary Knight of Oklahoma City Police said.

The store sits off Kelley Avenue and Northeast 26th Street.

The cooks were able to wrestle Portwood to the ground and use his own weapon against him.

When officers arrived, they say blood was all over the floor. Portwood had a head injury.

This all happened on Portwood’s 47th birthday.

It’s still not clear if he was under the influence during the alleged attack.

“They were able to subdue him and hold him until officers arrived after getting his head checked,” MSGT. Knight said.

This isn’t the first time Portwood has been locked up in Oklahoma County. Court records show he has a history of violent crime.

In 1990, Portwood was convicted during a jury trial for his involvement in an armed robbery involving two others. He also violated a court agreement in 2006, according to the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office and ended up locked up again.

As of Tuesday, he’s been released from jail.

News 9 reached out to Han-D-Sak and they say they are all alright and moving forward from this attack.