12-Year-Old Boy Leads Police On High-Speed Chase Near Tuttle

Officers from multiple departments were involved in a high-speed pursuit with what turned out to be 12-year-old boy near Tuttle, Tuesday afternoon.

According to reports, officers from Mustang, Tuttle and OHP troopers were involved in the chase. At one point, officers said speeds reached over 100 mph.

The suspect was stopped at Highway 4 and HE Bailey Turnpike. Authorities tell News 9 the suspect was a tween. The pursuit began as a stolen vehicle call out of Oklahoma City.