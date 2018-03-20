3 Out Of 4 Children In Homes With Guns Know Where The Firearms Are Kept

Oklahoma State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister is asking the OSBI to investigate allegations of “grade tampering” and other misconduct within Chickasha Public Schools.More >>
Oklahoma State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister is asking the OSBI to investigate allegations of “grade tampering” and other misconduct within Chickasha Public Schools.More >>
The bomb squad has given the "all clear" following a suspicious package investigation at a restaurant on the southeast side of the metro, Tuesday.More >>
The bomb squad has given the "all clear" following a suspicious package investigation at a restaurant on the southeast side of the metro, Tuesday.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.