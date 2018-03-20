OSBI Assistance Requested In 'Grade Tampering' Probe At Chickasha Schools

Oklahoma State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister is asking the OSBI to investigate allegations of “grade tampering” and other misconduct within Chickasha Public Schools.

In a press release issued Tuesday afternoon, the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) announced it has been investigating potential fraud and tampering with student grade and attendance records at Chickasha.

The education department also requested OSBI assistance in the investigation.

“There have been complaints and reports of wrongdoing which continue to warrant further investigation. The allegations are extremely troubling and require the investigative authority of OSBI,” Hofmeister said.

According to their investigation, the OSDE says that over a four-month period more than 5,000 student course grades and nearly 19,000 individual assignment grades were overridden.

“The integrity of student records must never be compromised, and academic honesty is of paramount importance,” said Hofmeister. “The district’s lack of oversight appears particularly disturbing as the consequences may be far-reaching and affect many students and families.”

This is a developing story.