Authorities are searching for two suspects who they believe shoplifted a handheld scanner from a convenience store in SW Oklahoma City.

OKC police say the theft happened at an On-Cue located in the 5900 block of S. Western Ave.

Officials say the scanner is valued at $1500.

Anyone who recognizes the couple in the video is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or send a tip to www.okccrimetips.com.