Mom Who Killed Kids Hours After Husband Filed For Divorce Is Sen - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Mom Who Killed Kids Hours After Husband Filed For Divorce Is Sentenced To 120 Years

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News

A judge has sentenced a central Indiana woman to 120 years in prison for fatally stabbing her young children hours after her husband filed for divorce. Thirty-one-year-old Brandi Worley learned her sentence Monday after she pleaded guilty in January to two counts of murder for killing her son, 7-year-old Tyler Worley, and her daughter, 3-year-old Charlee Worley, in November 2016. 

Her husband was asleep downstairs at the time at the family's Darlington home, about 40 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Worley gave no statement at the sentencing, and her attorney said there was no explanation for what she did.

Court documents have said Worley told police she killed the children because she didn't want her husband to take them. She also was treated for self-inflicted stab wounds to her neck.

Worley called 911 moments after the attack.

"I just stabbed myself and I killed my two children," Worley said in the 911 audio previously obtained by CBS affiliate WTTV.

When the dispatcher asked Worley what caused her to do that, she replied, "My husband wanted a divorce and wanted to take my kids. And I don't want him to have my kids."  

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.