Trae Young Announces He Will Enter NBA Draft

NORMAN, Oklahoma -

OU freshman basketball player Trae Young will enter the NBA draft in June, according to a tweet he sent out Tuesday morning.

The Sooners were one and out at the NCAA tournament - and most people attributed their tourney invitation to Young's prowess. 

Young was named the Big 12 Conference’s Freshman of the Year on Sunday, as voted on by the conference’s head coaches. Additionally, Young was a unanimous selection for the All-Big 12 First Team and Big 12 All-Newcomer Team.

Young is the second Sooner to earn the Big 12 Freshman of the Year honor, joining Willie Warren in 2009. He is the third OU player in the Lon Kruger era to be named to the All-Big 12 First Team, joining Romero Osby (2013) and Buddy Hield (2015 and 2016).

A 6-2 guard from Norman, Young leads the nation in scoring (27.5 points per game) and assists (8.9). No player in recorded NCAA history has finished a season leading the country in both scoring and assists.

