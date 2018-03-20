Officials: Shooting At A Maryland High School

A shooting happened at a high school in southern Maryland on Tuesday morning, according to the local school district. Great Mills High School in St. Mary's County was placed on lockdown and the situation was contained, the school district said.

There has been a Shooting at Great Mills High School. The school is on lock down the event is contained, the Sheriff's office is on the scene additional information to follow.

Parents/Guardians should go to Leonardtown HS for reunification with GMHS students — SMCPS_MD (@SMCPS_MD) March 20, 2018

At least three people were injured in the incident.

"I was in my classroom and heard everyone screaming," student Mollie Davis told CBS News over Twitter. "I've never heard people sound so scared."

She said that she heard what sounded like a loud balloon pop. Police officers later told students that the threat was over and the school would be evacuated soon, Mollie said.

Sheriff's deputies were on the scene.

Agents from the FBI and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were responding to the scene.