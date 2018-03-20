Package Meant For Austin Blows Up At FedEx Building Near San Antonio

A package sent to Austin, Texas blew up early Tuesday at a FedEx facility in Schertz, Texas, northeast of San Antonio, authorities said.

One female employee is said to have suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

The FBI tells CBS News multiple FBI agents and local law enforcement are on-scene.

The agency couldn't confirm reports that the package may have contained nails and shrapnel.

The FBI says it's "more than possible" the blast is linked to the recent ones in Austin.

MAJOR INCIDENT SCHERTZ TEXAS AREA. This is what we have gathered unofficially:

Shortly after 12 midnight, a package destined for Austin, Tx detonated at the FedEx distribution facility located at 9935 Doerr Lane. The package was said to have contained nails and shrapnel. — sanantonioFIRE (@saFIREorg) March 20, 2018

Of the 75 people working at the facility, only one complained of injury described as a non life threatening percussion type injury.

All inbound and outbound packages are in limbo, and transport vehicles are in gridlock. At this hour, ATF and FBI assets are beginning to arrive. — sanantonioFIRE (@saFIREorg) March 20, 2018

