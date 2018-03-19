Mississippi St Earns Hard-Fought 71-56 Win Over Oklahoma St

Victoria Vivians scored 23 points, Teaira McCowan added 21 points and 18 rebounds and Mississippi State earned a hard-fought 71-56 win over Oklahoma State in the second round of the women's NCAA Tournament on Monday night.More >>
TPS will continue sporting events for seniors, but junior varsity and below will be eliminated if the teacher walkout occurs.More >>
