Admitted Child Predator Orders Uber For Undercover Canadian County Deputy

An alleged child predator is off the streets. Taylor Kilgore, 21, is now in the Canadian County jail for trying to meet a 14-year-old girl for sex.

Canadian County Sheriff Chris West says Kilgore does not have a car of his own, but he was so intent on hooking up with who he thought was a 14-year-old, that he bought an Uber ride to take her from Canadian County to southwest Oklahoma City.

West says Kilgore initiated the contact with one of his undercover deputies on Facebook last Wednesday. Within two days, West says Kilgore sent nude photos of himself and tried to convince her to have sex with him and a friend.

Late Friday night, Kilgore invited the girl to his southwest Oklahoma City house, where his grandparents were peacefully sleeping. “He even says, ‘when we hook up at my house, which is actually my grandparents live here, if they ask you how old you are tell them you’re 18,” West describes, “so he knows that it’s wrong.”

When the Uber driver arrived in Canadian County, a team from the sheriff’s office was waiting. The driver agreed to participate in the sting and the undercover deputy hopped inside while the rest followed.

West says, “When we get to Kilgore’s house, he’s anxiously waiting out in the front yard. He can’t wait for her to get there.”

West says Kilgore admitted to his crimes once he was busted, leaving his grandparents dismayed and disappointed that he essentially ruined his chances at a successful future. “It doesn’t matter if they’re 18, 21 or 75, it’s a shame that people get involved in this and they have these sick fantasies and they’re actually willing to live them out,” says West.

That is why the sheriff urges parents, if your child has been in contact with Kilgore, please reach out to his office to report it so they can investigate. He says, “We know that we’re doing good work protecting children, but it’s just a sad situation that people throw their lives away.”

Kilgore was jailed on a $50,000 bond. His grandparents have not yet bailed him out.