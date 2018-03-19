Video Captures Man Stealing Generator In SW OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Video Captures Man Stealing Generator In SW OKC

By Brieon Sumlin, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City police are searching for a man who was captured on surveillance video stealing a generator from a truck outside of a store in SW OKC.

The theft occurred just before noon, January 29, in the 1000 block of SW 29th St.

The video shows the suspect pulling into the store parking lot shortly after the victim goes inside. The suspect eventually cuts the lock and works to lift the generator from the bed of the truck.

According to report, the suspect put the generator inside of a silver PT Cruiser and left the store.

Anyone with information regarding this theft is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or send a tip to www.okccrimetips.com.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
