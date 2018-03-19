Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: March 18 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: March 18

Posted: Updated:

This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz,

-Dean and John’s Take

Check out Dean’s take on how Rory Mcilroy and Tiger Woods are making a comeback in the Masters. And see what John says former OSU wide receiver James Washington has been up to since Pro Day.

- Thunder ends the Raptors 11-game winning streak

- See how Dean and John rate the Sooner’s season following early round NCAA loss

-Trae Young’s Future

-OSU Basketball Breakdown

- How OU and OSU women performed in the first round of the NCAA tournament

- OKC Thunder Radio Voice Matt Pinto: Play-By-Play

- OU and OSU Pro Day Breakdown

- The Guys Play The Percentages

If you have a viewer question, tweet using the hashtag #OKBlitz or ask on the News 9 Sports Facebook page.

To vote on “Play the Percentages” text Dean or John to 79640

  • SportsMore>>

  • Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: March 18

    Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: March 18

    This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz, Dean Blevins and John Holcomb discuss multiple topics including the OKC Thunder's winning streak, OU and OSU NCAA tournament first round, OU and OSU Pro Day and more. 

    More >>

    This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz, Dean Blevins and John Holcomb discuss multiple topics including the OKC Thunder's winning streak, OU and OSU NCAA tournament first round, OU and OSU Pro Day and more. 

    More >>

  • Westbrook, Thunder End Raptors' 11-Game Win Streak

    Westbrook, Thunder End Raptors' 11-Game Win Streak

    Russell Westbrook had 37 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds for his fifth straight triple-double, Steven Adams scored 25 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Raptors 132-125 on Sunday, snapping Toronto's winning streak at 11. 

    More >>

    Russell Westbrook had 37 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds for his fifth straight triple-double, Steven Adams scored 25 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Raptors 132-125 on Sunday, snapping Toronto's winning streak at 11. 

    More >>

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.