Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: March 18

This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz, Dean Blevins and John Holcomb discuss multiple topics including the OKC Thunder's winning streak, OU and OSU NCAA tournament first round, OU and OSU Pro Day and more.More >>
Russell Westbrook had 37 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds for his fifth straight triple-double, Steven Adams scored 25 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Raptors 132-125 on Sunday, snapping Toronto's winning streak at 11.More >>
