Deadly Bethany Double Shooting A Murder-Suicide, Police Say

Two people found dead in a Bethany home, Sunday night, was a murder-suicide, according to police.

Bethany Police officers responded to a medical call at the home in the 7200 block of NW 44th Street just after 7 p.m.

Authorities tell News 9 a juvenile male living in the home found his mother’s boyfriend lying on the floor bleeding. The boy then called his father, who in turn called police. When officers arrived, they found the mother also dead inside the home.

According to their preliminary investigation, police believe the boyfriend shot the mother and then turned the gun on himself. Neither person has been identified at this time. The case remains under investigation.

