Deadly Bethany Double Shooting A Murder-Suicide, Police Say - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Deadly Bethany Double Shooting A Murder-Suicide, Police Say

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Connect
BETHANY, Oklahoma -

Two people found dead in a Bethany home, Sunday night, was a murder-suicide, according to police.

Bethany Police officers responded to a medical call at the home in the 7200 block of NW 44th Street just after 7 p.m.

Authorities tell News 9 a juvenile male living in the home found his mother’s boyfriend lying on the floor bleeding. The boy then called his father, who in turn called police. When officers arrived, they found the mother also dead inside the home.

According to their preliminary investigation, police believe the boyfriend shot the mother and then turned the gun on himself. Neither person has been identified at this time. The case remains under investigation.

READ ALSO: Police Investigating Double Homicide In NW OKC

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.