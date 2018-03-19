Man Intentionally Hit By Vehicle In SW OKC Dies - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Man Intentionally Hit By Vehicle In SW OKC Dies

Posted: Updated:
By Brieon Sumlin, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City police are searching for a suspect who fled the scene of an auto-pedestrian crash that has become a homicide.

Authorities say the victim, Horacio Hernandez, 31, died after he was intentionally hit by a car during an altercation.

The incident took place in a parking lot around 1:30 a.m., Saturday March 18, in the 2000 block of S. Meridian Ave. Hernandez was driven to a Circle K in the 700 block of S. Meridian and taken by EMSA to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide tip-line at 405-297-1200.

