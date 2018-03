Two men found killed early Friday in northwest Oklahoma City have been identified, police said Monday.

Shaun Dejon Ruddle, 39, and Cody Dwayne Early Jr., 23, were identified as the two men killed overnight Friday in the 13900 block of Pennyworth Drive near Memorial and Morgan roads.

Police have not made any arrests in the case and have not released how the two men were killed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.