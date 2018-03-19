NW Wind Brings Chilly Conditions In OKC Metro

We will see falling temperatures Monday morning with temperatures into the upper 40s! You will want the jacket for the last full day of winter!

Monday's highs only reach the low 50s and wind chills will be in the 40s.

Conditions stay chilly because of a strong, northwest wind. A Wind Advisory in effect until 7 p.m. with gusts between 40 to 50 mph in western Oklahoma.

Overnight clouds will increase and lows should drop into the upper 30s.

Spring starts Tuesday at 11:15 a.m. with highs slightly below average in the upper 50s. It will be mostly sunny and lighter winds are expected.