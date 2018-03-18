VA Hospital Evacuated Due To Chemical Spill

The VA Hospital in Northeast Oklahoma City was partially evacuated Sunday afternoon due to a chemical spill.

According to report, about four gallons of a chemical used for cleaning and disinfecting spilled on the sixth floor of the hospital.

A hazmat team was called to the scene.

Seven people were examined as a precaution due to the respiratory risk involved with a chemical spill. No one was transported.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates as information becomes available.