Firefighter Battle 4 Alarm Commercial Fire In SW OKC

Firefighters are batting a 4 alarm commercial fire in Southwest Oklahoma City, Sunday afternoon.

Officials told News 9 the fire began around 3:00 p.m. near Exchange Avenue and South Pennsylvania Avenue.

There is one person being treated for possible smoke inhalation. There are no other reports of injury at this time, according to authorities.

Vehicles have been reported to be inside the building, officials said.

TAC 3: Fire still working 1900 block Exchange. One adult male transported for smoke inhalation. Defensive fire. Crews applying water from numerous vantage points. A collapse zone is being maintained. -BF 3:40pm pic.twitter.com/jxym6xdY8I — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) March 18, 2018

