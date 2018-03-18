Firefighter Battle 4 Alarm Commercial Fire In SW OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Firefighter Battle 4 Alarm Commercial Fire In SW OKC

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Firefighters are batting a 4 alarm commercial fire in Southwest Oklahoma City, Sunday afternoon. 

Officials told News 9 the fire began around 3:00 p.m. near Exchange Avenue and South Pennsylvania Avenue. 

There is one person being treated for possible smoke inhalation. There are no other reports of injury at this time, according to authorities. 

Vehicles have been reported to be inside the building, officials said. 

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates as information becomes available.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.