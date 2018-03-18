Westbrook, Thunder End Raptors' 11-Game Win Streak

Russell Westbrook had 37 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds for his fifth straight triple-double, Steven Adams scored 25 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Raptors 132-125 on Sunday, snapping Toronto's winning streak at 11.More >>
Corey Brewer scored 22 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Los Angeles Clippers 121-113 on Friday night.More >>
Freshman Jaden Hobbs scored a career-high 27 points, Loryn Goodwin and Kaylee Jensen added 19 and No. 9 seed Oklahoma State beat No. 8 Syracuse 84-57 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.More >>
Jackson Lilly was just a Jenks Trojan trying to find some playing time.More >>
