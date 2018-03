A small earthquake shook up residents in Logan County.

The 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck at approximately 1:50 p.m. Sunday, March 18. Its epicenter was located five miles east of Mulhall, six miles south, southeast of Orlando, nine miles north, northwest of Coyle and 42 miles north, northeast of Oklahoma City.

It was about three miles deep.

At this time, no injuries or damages associated with this earthquake have been reported.