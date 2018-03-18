City Of Norman Settles Lawsuit Over Joe Mixon Assault Video - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

City Of Norman Settles Lawsuit Over Joe Mixon Assault Video


NORMAN, Oklahoma -

The city of Norman agrees to settle a lawsuit over surveillance video involving former OU football player Joe Mixon hitting a woman at a restaurant.

The City will pay $60,000 in attorneys’ fees.

The Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters sued the city over its refusal to release surveillance video of the incident.

The state supreme court eventually ordered the release of the video.

WATCH: Attorneys For Joe Mixon Release Surveillance Video

Mixon apologized and just finished is first season with the Cincinnati Bengals.

