Oklahoma State Routs Syracuse 84-57 In Opening Round

Dunk City comes to Stillwater tonight for a first-round NIT matchup with the Cowboys.More >>
Dunk City comes to Stillwater tonight for a first-round NIT matchup with the Cowboys.More >>
ESPN analyst Dick Vitale called Oklahoma State's snub an embarrassment and a humiliation to the NCAA Tournament.More >>
ESPN analyst Dick Vitale called Oklahoma State's snub an embarrassment and a humiliation to the NCAA Tournament.More >>
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Cheer on the OKC Dodgers. Get your tickets and team information today.
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
Freshman Jaden Hobbs scored a career-high 27 points, Loryn Goodwin and Kaylee Jensen added 19 and No. 9 seed Oklahoma State beat No. 8 Syracuse 84-57 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.More >>
Freshman Jaden Hobbs scored a career-high 27 points, Loryn Goodwin and Kaylee Jensen added 19 and No. 9 seed Oklahoma State beat No. 8 Syracuse 84-57 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.More >>
Jackson Lilly was just a Jenks Trojan trying to find some playing time.More >>
Jackson Lilly was just a Jenks Trojan trying to find some playing time.More >>
Corey Brewer scored 22 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Los Angeles Clippers 121-113 on Friday night.More >>
Corey Brewer scored 22 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Los Angeles Clippers 121-113 on Friday night.More >>
Thunder star Russel Westbrook went back to school to bring books to metro kids. =More >>
Thunder star Russel Westbrook went back to school to bring books to metro kids. =More >>