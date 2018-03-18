Mustang Police Searching For Runaway/Missing Teen - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Mustang Police Searching For Runaway/Missing Teen

By Briauna Brown, News9.com
MUSTANG, Oklahoma -

The Mustang Police Department has issued a missing/runaway alert for a 17-year-old girl Sunday.

According to the report, Donna Baker was discovered missing around 1:15 a.m. Sunday. It is believed she left her home through her bedroom window.

Police said Baker is known to run away in the past, and she usually returns home by morning. But, she has not returned.

Baker is described as a white female standing at 5’7” tall, weighing 110 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a shirt (color unknown), black pants and brown boots.

Police said Baker may be in the Tuttle area with a friend. There’s no known address.

If you have any information concerning her whereabouts, contact the Mustang Police Department at 405-376-2488.

