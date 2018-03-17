Suspect In Custody After Motorcycle Pursuit In NW OKC

A suspect is in custody after police pursued a motorcyclist in Northwest Oklahoma City, Saturday evening.

According to report, the pursuit began near Northwest 15th street and Council Road before the suspect steered off onto a bike trail and continued on foot.

Air 1 was launched, and quickly spotted the suspect.

Police said Air 1 had a visual of the suspect digging in a backpack before running across a river.

Authorities set up a perimeter, and a K-9 unit had been requested, police said.

The suspect got rid of his backpack, and eventually gave himself over to authorities on the river bank.

Officials said the suspect now faces a felony eluding charge, as well as traffic charges.