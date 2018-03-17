Suspect In Custody After Motorcycle Pursuit In NW OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Suspect In Custody After Motorcycle Pursuit In NW OKC

By Kaitlyn Hawpe, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A suspect is in custody after police pursued a motorcyclist in Northwest Oklahoma City, Saturday evening. 

According to report, the pursuit began near Northwest 15th street and Council Road before the suspect steered off onto a bike trail and continued on foot. 

Air 1 was launched, and quickly spotted the suspect. 

Police said Air 1 had a visual of the suspect digging in a backpack before running across a river. 

Authorities set up a perimeter, and a K-9 unit had been requested, police said. 

The suspect got rid of his backpack, and eventually gave himself over to authorities on the river bank. 

Officials said the suspect now faces a felony eluding charge, as well as traffic charges.   

