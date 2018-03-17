Police issue Missing Person Alert For 15-Year-Old From Mustang

Police have issued a missing persons/runaway juvenile alert for 15-year-old Kastyn Sholer from Mustang, Saturday evening.
Sholer was last seen at his home around one this afternoon. He was wearing a red and black flannel, black jeans, and brown and black boots, officials said.
According to authorities, he is six foot tall and 150 pounds white male with brown hair.
