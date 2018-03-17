14-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing In Cleveland County

Cleveland County Sheriff's reported that a 14-year-old girl named Hailey is missing, Saturday afternoon.

According to authorities, Hailey was last seen at approximately 8 p.m. near Southeast 144th Street and Maguire Road in rural Clevlan County.

Police said she is five feet three inches tall, and weigh approximately 110 pounds. She has a tattoo of a black semicolon on her left wrist and two small black triangles on her left arm.

She was last seen wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and white Chuck Taylor shoes, officials said.

Anyone who has made contact with Hailey is asked to contact the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office at 405-701-8888 prompt #2.