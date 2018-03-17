Two Killed In Beaver County Crash - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Two Killed In Beaver County Crash

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
BEAVER COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Beaver County, Friday evening.

It happened at the intersection of County Road North/South 118 and County Road East/West 3, north of the town of Turpin, Oklahoma, near the Oklahoma-Kansas state line.

The victims have been identified as 82-year-old Maxine Hays and 60-year-old Gregory Montgomery.

According to the report, Hays was driving a 2006 Buick Lucerne eastbound on CR 3, with Montgomery as a passenger, when the two were struck by a 2007 Dodge Ram that was heading southbound on CR 118.

The driver of the Ram, 37-year-old Silverio Augustin Bernal, failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection, the report states.

Both Hays and Montgomery were pronounced dead at the scene. Bernal was not injured.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

